Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton have leapfrogged Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 30. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is considering his position as manager of the Midlands club. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea and Manchester City are increasing their efforts to sign Crystal Palace's French winger Michael Olise amid confusion over a release clause in the 21-year-old's Eagles deal. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain are closing in on bringing 22-year-old Benfica and Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos to the club. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Clement Lenglet is resisting Barcelona's desires to sell him to Saudi side Al-Nassr - with the France defender, 28, determined to return to Tottenham, where he spent last season on loan. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea's hopes of swapping Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 30, for Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, in a player-plus-cash deal, are being hit by the Italian giants' demand of a £35m fee. (Star) external-link

Magpies close in on Livramento Newcastle agree £40m deal for Southampton defender Tino Livramento

Manchester United are monitoring the status of Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, 28, who is not believed to be in manager Thomas Tuchel's plans. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa are willing to activate a release clause of about £25m for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, and are waiting for an answer from the United States international about his future, while Chelsea are also considering making a move for him. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are in talks to sign £12m-rated Argentine forward Alejo Veliz, 19, from Rosario Central - and are looking to offload France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele, 26, and Spain winger Bryan Gil, 22. (Evening Standard) external-link

France forward Ousmane Dembele, 26, will have a medical on Friday prior to completing a move from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

West Ham and Nottingham Forest are chasing PSG's 21-year-old French forward Hugo Ekitike. (RMC Sport, via Mail) external-link

West Ham's move for Southampton midfielder James Ward Prowse is off as Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is against bringing in the 28-year-old England international, who is wanted by manager David Moyes. (Guardian) external-link

Southampton will look to sign full-back Max Aarons, 23, from Norwich to fill the boots of Newcastle-bound Tino Livramento. (Talksport) external-link

Burnley have opened talks to try to sign 21-year-old Denmark forward Mohamed Daramy from Ajax. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bournemouth are set to sign 26-year-old Italian midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli from Fiorentina for 12m euros plus add-ons. (Sky Sports Italia) external-link

Nottingham Forest have offered Roma £21.5m for Brazil centre-back Roger Ibanez, 24. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, is close to making a £12.9m move from Barcelona to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

The back page of the Metro