Barcelona will make Manchester City's 28-year-old midfielder Bernardo Silva their priority with France winger Ousmane Dembele, 26, set to join Paris St-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes' job is at risk with tensions rising at the club about their transfer targets. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are set to discuss a deal for Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez with Ajax, having agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants the club to bring in 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also a target for German club Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been left out of Fiorentina's squad for pre-season friendlies this weekend amid interest in the 26-year-old from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Real Madrid are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of 23-year-old Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic if their attempts to bring PSG's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, to the Bernabeu fail. (Cadenaser - in Spanish) external-link

Wolves are exploring replacements for manager Julen Lopetegui, who could leave the club amid frustration over transfer policy this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia was an unused substitute for Southampton in their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday, with a third bid expected soon from Liverpool for the 19-year-old. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea are looking at PSG's 29-year-old Argentina midfielder Leandro Parades after becoming frustrated in their attempts to sign Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. (Standard) external-link

Chelsea have also had a bid rejected for Montpellier's France Under-21 striker Elye Wahi, 20. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Tottenham are moving closer to a deal for 22-year-old Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Micky van de Ven in a deal worth an initial 40m euros and possibly rising to 50m euros with add-ons. (Sky Sports) external-link

After signing Van de Ven, Spurs will look to bolster their defence further by moving for Bayer Leverkusen's 24-year-old Burkina Faso centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, who is rated at £50m by the Bundesliga club. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City have offered a new contract to England defender Kyle Walker in a bid to keep the 33-year-old at the club amid interest from Bayern Munich. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Brighton are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani, with Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi an admirer of the 21-year-old Albania international. (Tuttomercatoweb.com - in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer and the 34-year-old will have his medical next week before signing a two-year contract with the Italian club. (Football Italia) external-link

Atalanta are set to beat Inter Milan to the signing of West's Ham's 24-year-old Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca. (Football Italia) external-link

Barcelona are willing to accept offers of around 10m euros (£8.6m) for 22-year-old United States full-back Sergino Dest. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have approached investors about raising as much as $500m (£392m) in capital for the club and any money injected into the Blues could be in return for a stake in the London outfit. (Bloomberg - subscription required) external-link

