Saturday's gossip: Silva, Moyes, Tchouameni, Amrabat, Vlahovic, Alvarez, Walker
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona will make Manchester City's 28-year-old midfielder Bernardo Silva their priority with France winger Ousmane Dembele, 26, set to join Paris St-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
West Ham manager David Moyes' job is at risk with tensions rising at the club about their transfer targets. (Mail)
West Ham are set to discuss a deal for Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez with Ajax, having agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants the club to bring in 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also a target for German club Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish)
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been left out of Fiorentina's squad for pre-season friendlies this weekend amid interest in the 26-year-old from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)
Real Madrid are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of 23-year-old Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic if their attempts to bring PSG's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, to the Bernabeu fail. (Cadenaser - in Spanish)
Wolves are exploring replacements for manager Julen Lopetegui, who could leave the club amid frustration over transfer policy this summer. (Mirror)
Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia was an unused substitute for Southampton in their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday, with a third bid expected soon from Liverpool for the 19-year-old. (Goal)
Chelsea are looking at PSG's 29-year-old Argentina midfielder Leandro Parades after becoming frustrated in their attempts to sign Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. (Standard)
Chelsea have also had a bid rejected for Montpellier's France Under-21 striker Elye Wahi, 20. (RMC Sport - in French)
Tottenham are moving closer to a deal for 22-year-old Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Micky van de Ven in a deal worth an initial 40m euros and possibly rising to 50m euros with add-ons. (Sky Sports)
After signing Van de Ven, Spurs will look to bolster their defence further by moving for Bayer Leverkusen's 24-year-old Burkina Faso centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, who is rated at £50m by the Bundesliga club. (Football Insider)
Manchester City have offered a new contract to England defender Kyle Walker in a bid to keep the 33-year-old at the club amid interest from Bayern Munich. (Athletic - subscription required)
Brighton are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani, with Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi an admirer of the 21-year-old Albania international. (Tuttomercatoweb.com - in Italian)
Inter Milan have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer and the 34-year-old will have his medical next week before signing a two-year contract with the Italian club. (Football Italia)
Atalanta are set to beat Inter Milan to the signing of West's Ham's 24-year-old Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca. (Football Italia)
Barcelona are willing to accept offers of around 10m euros (£8.6m) for 22-year-old United States full-back Sergino Dest. (Athletic - subscription required)
Chelsea have approached investors about raising as much as $500m (£392m) in capital for the club and any money injected into the Blues could be in return for a stake in the London outfit. (Bloomberg - subscription required)
