Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad will offer Liverpool 60m euros (£51.8m) for Mohamed Salah and are prepared to pay the 31-year-old Egypt forward 180m euros (£155m) over a two-year deal. (Al Riyadiah - in Arabic)
The Saudi Pro League is targeting more big Premier League names, including Manchester City's Belgium playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, 32, for major raids next year. (Mirror)
Barcelona have submitted a joint loan offer to Manchester City for Portugal pair Joao Cancelo, 29, and Bernardo Silva, 28 - and are willing to buy the latter permanently next summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Arsenal's efforts to land Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, are in their "final stage" with the Gunners' American back-up Matt Turner, 29, set to join Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano)
But Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Denmark's former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 36, from Nice. (Eurosport Denmark)
Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, would be prepared to spend a season in the Premier League on loan before securing his dream move to Real Madrid. (Mirror)
Chelsea are ready to make an improved bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after the 21-year-old Ecuadorian was left out of the Seagulls' squad for their friendly with Rayo Vallecano. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, has snubbed a proposed move to Tottenham with the English defender keen to join French side Monaco instead. (Sun)
Crystal Palace are in talks a over loan deal, with a £24m obligation to buy, for Bayer Leverkusen and Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou, 22, while the Eagles also want Chelsea and England Under-21 left-back Lewis Hall, 18. (Mail)
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, 31, is interesting Turkish side Fenerbahce amid reports the Italian is unsettled in north London. (TRT - in Turkish)
Bournemouth have rejected an approach from Premier League rivals West Ham for their English striker Dominic Solanke, 25. (Daily Echo)
Burnley have increased their offer to £12m for Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 20, and are chasing Manchester United's Spanish left-back Alvaro Fernandez, also 20, on loan too. (Mail)
West Ham's £25.9m bid for Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 is still short of the Dutch club's valuation. (90min)
Bournemouth's £12m move for Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli is off after the 26-year-old Italian failed a medical. (Mail)
Nottingham Forest will turn their attentions to Corinthians' £11m-rated Brazilian central defender Murillo, 21, after their failed attempts to sign his compatriot Roger Ibanez, 24, from Roma. (Nottingham Post)
Leicester City are stepping up their efforts to bring in Chelsea midfielder and Italy Under-20 World Cup Golden Boot winner Cesare Casadei, 20, on loan. (Leicester Mercury)
