Brazil forward Neymar has told Paris St-Germain he wants to leave the club this summer and the 31-year-old dreams of a return to Barcelona.(L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Chelsea are reportedly engaged in ongoing discussions with Neymar's entourage over a potential move to Stamford Bridge. (RMCSport - in French) external-link

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva is close to extending his contract with Manchester City but the 28-year-old is prepared to wait a few more days for Barcelona to make a move. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool will have to pay Southampton their full £50m asking price if they want to prise 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia away from St Mary's. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool have not followed up their initial expression of interest in Fluminense's Brazil international Andre, 22, as they continue negotiations with the Saints over a deal for Lavia. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 30, will call time on a move to Bayern Munich if a deal cannot be agreed between the two clubs this week. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Ham have agreed a £32m deal to sign the Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25. (Guardian) external-link

Meanwhile, Manchester United have rejected a £30m bid from the Hammers for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

The future of West Ham boss David Moyes is uncertain with fears the 60-year-old could leave should start the season badly or he becomes the target of supporter dissatisfaction. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

England defender Harry Maguire, 30, could stay with Manchester United for another season as the centre-back is refusing to join a club not playing in the Champions League. (Football Transfers) external-link

United are hoping to push through the sales of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, and Brazil international Fred, 30, this week. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal have turned down a formal offer from Monaco for 22-year-old United States striker Folarin Balogun. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Italian midfielder Jorginho, 31, could leave Arsenal for Turkish club Fenerbahce despite only joining the Gunners from Chelsea for £12m in January. (Times) external-link

The Gunners also remain in contact with Brentford regarding the transfer of Spain goalkeeper David Raya but Bayern Munich are also interested in the 27-year-old. (That's Football via Twitter) external-link

Chelsea are set to move for Leeds United and United States midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, and are intent on signing Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, before the start of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea and Juventus have scheduled a new round of talks to discuss a proposed swap deal involving Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, and 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Wolves will consider appointing former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, 40, as their new manager if 56-year-old Spaniard Julen Lopetegui leaves the club. (Talksport) external-link

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, 39, is set to sign for UAE Pro League side Emirates Club until June 2024 with the option of a one-year extension. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link