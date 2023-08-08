Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich want to submit a new offer of 110m euro (£94.6m) including add-ons for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. (Sky Sports) external-link

However, Bayern and Spurs still remain apart in their valuation of Kane following fresh talks, with the 30-year-old leaning towards staying at the Premier League club. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

If Kane does leave Tottenham the club will pursue a move for Gent's Nigerian forward Gift Orban, 21, in addition to another centre-back and midfielder. (Times - subscription required) external-link

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out for Aston Villa's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David Raya for close to £30m. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal want to sign Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar and plan to meet with the 31-year-old's father. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Neymar would willing to leave PSG for a club in Saudi Arabia provided they let him spend a season on loan at Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Premier League player quiz Can you name this current or former player?

Everton are considering a move for England defender Harry Maguire, 30, with Manchester United interested in Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, in an exchange. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are interested in 23-year-old French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice as a replacement for Maguire. (RMCSport - in French) external-link

Manchester United also intend to open formal contract talks with English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, after the current transfer window closes. (Mail) external-link

England right-back Kyle Walker, 33, has decided to stay at Manchester City, despite reaching a previous agreement to join Bayern Munich. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Real Sociedad want to take 26-year-old Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney on loan this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona have added a 1bn euro (£861m) release clause to the contract of 16-year-old German midfielder Noah Darvich. (Football Transfers) external-link

Chelsea's Italy Under-21 midfielder Cesare Casadei, 20, is wanted on loan by Leicester City and Genoa. (Sky Sport Italia - via Football Italia) external-link

Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst, 31, will join Wolfsburg on a season-long loan from Burnley. (Bild - in German and subscription required) external-link

Mirror back page