England striker Harry Kane is increasingly likely to stay at Tottenham, despite Spurs agreeing to sell the 30-year-old to Bayern Munich in a deal worth close to £100m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel made Kane his number one target and will be stunned if the England captain does not join the German champions. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham will consider a shock move for Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, if Kane does go to Bayern. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, has repeated to Paris St-Germain his insistence that he will not leave the club this summer under any circumstances and intends to see out the final year of his contract. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Liverpool are now frontrunnersto sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of Chelsea and are willing to smash their club-record transfer fee to land the 21-year-old Ecuadorian. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea are interested in 30-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is not part of new PSG manager Luis Enrique's plans. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Phil McNulty analysis on Kane Goal records or trophies? Kane faces 'biggest decision of career'

Inter Milan are unwilling to meet Arsenal's valuation for Folarin Balogun and have pulled out of talks over a deal for the 22-year-old American striker. (Calciomercato - In Italian) external-link

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, will be staying with the Serie A champions for next season. (Sky Sports Italia) external-link

Everton have been told by Leeds that Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto, 19, is not for sale and are now on the cusp of signing 19-year-old Portuguese forward Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

West Ham are waiting for a decision from England defender Harry Maguire about whether he will join them after the Hammers agreed a £30m fee for the 30-year-old with Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City have been told by they must pay a fee of £80m to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, from West Ham. (Teamtalk) external-link

Real Madrid are looking into a move for 32-year-old Spanish keeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, with Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois, 31, set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign Spain keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, from Chelsea in a deal which will see him move on loan with an option to buy. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Manchester City are considering Stade Rennais and Belgium forward Jeremy Doku, 21, as a replacement for 32-year-old Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, who has joined Al-Ahli. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Burnley have agreed a £14m deal to sign 20-year-old English attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, who have added a buy-back option to the deal. (Talksport) external-link

