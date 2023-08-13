Close menu

Monday's gossip: Neymar, Caicedo, Balogun, Sangare, Onana, Lavia, Pavard, Walker, Lukaku

Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 31, has agreed a two-season contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal which will earn him 160m euros (£138m) - provided a transfer fee can be agreed. (L'Equipe - in French)external-link

Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, could have his medical at Chelsea as soon as Monday before completing a £115m move. (Talksport)external-link

Tottenham are considering a move for Arsenal's 22-year-old USA forward Folarin Balogun following Harry Kane's departure. (Gazzetta Dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain are interested in PSV Eindhoven's £32m-rated 25-year-old defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. PSV rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest this summer. (ESPN Netherlands - in Dutch) external-link

Bayern Munich have rejected Manchester United's offer for 27-year-old France defender Benjamin Pavard. (Sky Sports Deutschland - in German)external-link

Manchester United are considering a move for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, and are waiting on Everton's valuation. (Mail)external-link

Ajax are set to sign former England Under-21 forward Chuba Akpom, 27, from Middlesbrough for £10m. (Athletic - subscription)external-link

England defender Kyle Walker, 33, will sign a new Manchester City contract this week and turn down a move to Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Manchester City will consider Crystal Palace's 21-year-old French midfielder Michael Olise if they fail to sign West Ham's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta. (Football Insider)external-link

Liverpool are expected to match Chelsea's offer of £55m for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Talksport)external-link

Juventus are in discussions with Chelsea over signing 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is keen to move to Turin. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

The future of Tottenham's 29-year-old England midfielder Eric Dier appears in doubt after he was left out of new manager Ange Postecoglou's squad for the 2-2 draw at Brentford. (Mail)external-link

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, wants to stay at Barcelona for life despite persistent links with Manchester United. (El Periodico - in Spanish)external-link

