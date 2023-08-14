Tuesday's gossip: Maguire, Kudus, Paqueta, Baleba, Gabriel, Orban, Zaniolo, Tierney
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
West Ham are considering pulling out of a deal for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, because of the amount of time it is taking to complete. (Telegraph)
If a move for Maguire is abandoned Hammers boss David Moyes will turn his interest to Germany defender Jonathan Tah, 27, and Ivory Coast centre-back Odilon Kossounou, 22, who are both at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian)
West Ham want to replace Brazilian Lucas Paqueta, 25, in midfield with Ajax's Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, 23, if an agreement can be reached over a fee with Manchester City for the former. (Talksport)
Brighton are in discussions over a £15m deal for Lille's 19-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba having already agreed personal terms as they look to fill the void left by Moises Caicedo's move to Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Juventus are among the clubs who have also been on been on Baleba's trail. (Mail)
Arsenal defender Gabriel is the latest player to be targeted for a move to the Saudi Pro League, though the Gunners are under no pressure to sell the 25-year-old Brazilian. (Mirror)
Tottenham have identified Gent's Nigerian forward Gift Orban, 21, as the player to replace Harry Kane after his move to Bayern Munich. (Football Insider)
Nottingham Forest have re-established a working arrangement with George Syrianos, the club's former head of recruitment. (Athletic - subscription required)
Aston Villa are close to completing a loan deal for Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 24, from Galatasaray with an option to buy. (Sport Italia - in Italian)
Newcastle have made fresh contact with Arsenal over 26-year-old Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney, though the Gunners' £30m price tag could prove a stumbling block. (Newcastle Chronicle)
Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, 25, is also interesting Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City all turned down the chance to sign Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 31, before the Brazilian joined Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. (Independent)
The reintegration of striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, into Paris St-Germain's squad is dependent on the France international signing a new contract at the Ligue 1 club. (L'Equipe)
Everton have opened talks with PSG over a loan deal with an option to buy for 21-year-old French forward Hugo Ekitike, but face competition from AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt. (RMC Sport - in French)
Jesse Lingard, 30, could be set to rejoin West Ham, and despite training with Inter Miami would prefer to play in the Premier League. (Express)
- Monday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment