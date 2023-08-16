Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are negotiating with Fiorentina for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, and are on track to finalise a deal in the next few days. (AD - in Dutch) external-link

The Reds are stepping up their efforts to sign 23-year-old Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure. (Independent) external-link

Liverpool are also expected to pay 19m euros (£16.2m) for Stuttgart and Japan midfielder Wataru Endo, 30. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

The club have also revived their interest in 21-year-old Netherlands and Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are assessing the possibility of signing former England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, who is a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest after his contract expired. (Sky Sports, via Football Daily) external-link

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, will renew his Manchester City contract with a 50m euros (£42.8m) release clause for the summer of 2024. (El Chiringuito TV - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea have put England Under-21 midfielder Lewis Hall, 18, up for sale but are asking for about £30m amid interest from Newcastle United. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are closing in on a deal to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic, 28, from Fulham after rekindling their interest in the Serbia striker. (Guardian) external-link

West Ham are interested in Montpellier's French striker Elye Wahi, 20, Stuttgart and Greece centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos, 25, and Bayer Leverkusen and Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou. (Guardian) external-link

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has reportedly chosen to leave Barcelona, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham among the Premier League clubs interested. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the 29-year-old to leave the club for free this summer, with Fulham reportedly interested. (RMC Sport, via Get Football News France) external-link

Spanish goalkeeper and free agent David de Gea, 32, is keen on a move to Bayern Munich following his exit from Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are considering Spaniard Mateu Alemany, who will leave Barcelona in September, as a potential option for their new director of football. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bournemouth's interest in signing United States midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, from Leeds United seems to have waned. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Brazil forward Neymar, 31, reportedly requested a 25-room mansion, a swimming pool and sauna, eight workers to keep his house tidy, nine cars and all expenses paid for travel, restaurants and hotels when he signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. (Cope, via Goal) external-link

