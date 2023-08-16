Thursday's gossip: Amrabat, Doucoure, Lingard, Hall, Mitrovic, Fati, Adams, Bailly
Liverpool are negotiating with Fiorentina for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, and are on track to finalise a deal in the next few days. (AD - in Dutch)
The Reds are stepping up their efforts to sign 23-year-old Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure. (Independent)
Liverpool are also expected to pay 19m euros (£16.2m) for Stuttgart and Japan midfielder Wataru Endo, 30. (Athletic - subscription required)
The club have also revived their interest in 21-year-old Netherlands and Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Mail)
West Ham are assessing the possibility of signing former England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, who is a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest after his contract expired. (Sky Sports, via Football Daily)
Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, will renew his Manchester City contract with a 50m euros (£42.8m) release clause for the summer of 2024. (El Chiringuito TV - in Spanish)
Chelsea have put England Under-21 midfielder Lewis Hall, 18, up for sale but are asking for about £30m amid interest from Newcastle United. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are closing in on a deal to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic, 28, from Fulham after rekindling their interest in the Serbia striker. (Guardian)
West Ham are interested in Montpellier's French striker Elye Wahi, 20, Stuttgart and Greece centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos, 25, and Bayer Leverkusen and Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou. (Guardian)
Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has reportedly chosen to leave Barcelona, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham among the Premier League clubs interested. (AS - in Spanish)
Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the 29-year-old to leave the club for free this summer, with Fulham reportedly interested. (RMC Sport, via Get Football News France)
Spanish goalkeeper and free agent David de Gea, 32, is keen on a move to Bayern Munich following his exit from Manchester United this summer. (Mirror)
Tottenham are considering Spaniard Mateu Alemany, who will leave Barcelona in September, as a potential option for their new director of football. (Fabrizio Romano)
Bournemouth's interest in signing United States midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, from Leeds United seems to have waned. (Athletic - subscription required)
Brazil forward Neymar, 31, reportedly requested a 25-room mansion, a swimming pool and sauna, eight workers to keep his house tidy, nine cars and all expenses paid for travel, restaurants and hotels when he signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. (Cope, via Goal)
