Sunday's gossip: Cancelo, Balogun, Tavares, Kolo Muani, Partey, Kudus, Tierney
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
There is an agreement in principle for Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo, 29, to join Barcelona from Manchester City on an initial season-long loan. (SPORT - in Spanish)
Chelsea have made contact with advisors to £50m-rated USA and Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 22. (TalkSport)
Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares, 20, is exploring other options after a proposed move to Nottingham Forest has become complicated. (Fabrizio Romano)
The Gunners have no intention of selling Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, amid interest from Saudi Pro League sides, Juventus and Fenerbache. (Express)
Paris St-Germain have agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (Foot Mercato - in French)
West Ham United have had a bid for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 23, rejected by Ajax. (The Athletic - subscription required)
However, the Hammers have agreed a fee of around £19m including add-ons with Stuttgart for 25-year-old Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. (Sky Sports)
Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 31, is close to signing new contract with Barcelona which would keep him at the club until 2028. (ESPN)
Celtic are now best-placed to resign Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, 26, after Newcastle United ended their interest in the Scotland international. (Football Insider)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25,will not leave Manchester United this summer, the Englishman wants to fight for the first-choice right-back spot at Old Trafford. (Mail)
But Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, and English left-back Brandon Williams, 22, could both leave the club and are not currently being considered for selection. (Manchester Evening News)
Defender Eric Bailly could also depart, with the Red Devils in talks with Fulham over a deal for the 29-year-old Ivorian. (Mail)
Leeds United plan to sell French goalkeeper Islan Meslier, 23, before the end of the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)
Liverpool have cooled their interest in Fulham's Portuguese midfielder Joao Paulinha over the 28-year-old's £90m price tag. (Transfer Insider)
Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli are pushing to sign Paris St-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, with an agreement between player and club already in place. (L'Equipe - in French)
Sunderland are interested in signing 20-year-old England youth international striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham. (Chronicle Live)
Inter Milan are pushing to sign French right-back Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, but Thomas Tuchel wants to keep the 27-year-old in Germany. (Sky Sports Italy - in Italian)
