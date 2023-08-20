Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are considering a move for Paris St-Germain's Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, but face competition from Saudi side Al-Ahli and German champions Bayern Munich. (L'Equipe, via Mirror) external-link

United are also exploring a deal for Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos with the 29-year-old expected to leave Benfica. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Rennes have rejected an opening bid from West Ham for 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, 25, says he is "happy" at RB Leipzig after being linked with a move to Manchester City as a possible replacement for the injured Kevin de Bruyne. (Bild - in German) external-link

Aston Villa are weighing up a bid for Arsenal's Portugal left-back Nuno Tavares, 23, as an alternative to Sevilla's 31-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Acuna. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Sevilla want to sign West Ham's 27-year-old Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals, who is in the final year of his contract and would cost between £4.3m and £6.8m. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Nottingham Forest are ready to pay £15m for Botafogo striker Matheus Nascimento, but the 19-year-old Brazilian wants to delay a move until January to help his side win the Brazilian Serie A title. (Sun) external-link

Quiz time Can you name these mystery Premier League players?

Everton are closing in on the £15m signing of Southampton's Scotland forward Che Adams, 27. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

USA full-back Sergino Dest, 22, will make a loan move from Barcelona to PSV Eindhoven after the La Liga champions agreed to pay 50% of his wages. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona are tracking Bayern Munich's Germany winger Leroy Sane and could make a bid next summer for the 27-year-old. (Bild, via Goal) external-link

Blackburn Rovers are in a race with fellow Championship sides QPR and Preston to sign Hertha Berlin's German striker Derry Scherhant, 20, on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

Monday's Daily Star