Mr Massey died at the scene and his wife fractured her pelvis

A woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident.

Andrew Massey, 64, was struck and killed by a speeding car driven by Grant Meredith-Trafford on Tipton Road, Dudley in July last year.

The disqualified driver was jailed for 15 years in April.

Police have now charged 33-year-old Emma Whitehouse from Dudley in connection with the incident.

She has been bailed to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 31 August, the West Midlands force said.

Mr Massey's wife was also seriously injured in the crash, with the loss of her husband leaving her "utterly bereft", police previously said.

Grant Meredith-Trafford lost control of his Subaru Impreza and fatally struck the couple