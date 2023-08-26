Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23, is top of Liverpool's shortlist for a new midfielder and is valued at £70m. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have contacted Chelsea over a possible loan for Spain full-back Marc Cucurella, 26. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, has told the club he wants to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. (Rudy Galetti) external-link

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 26, has landed in Spain to complete a loan move to Real Sociedad. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

England midfielder Connor Gallagher, 23, will reject a move to Tottenham in order to fight for his place at Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

Ajax are in talks with Atlanta United over a deal for Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada, 22. (90 min) external-link

Chelsea are targeting a move for Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong, 22. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Brighton have agreed a £23.2m deal to sign Lille's 19-year-old Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba. (Talksport) external-link

Luton are exploring a possible deal to sign Newcastle's English midfielder Isaac Hayden, 28. (Mail) external-link

Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, is set to join Sporting Lisbon from Real Valladolid. He had been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona were also keen on Fresneda but opted to sign Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 29, from Manchester City. (The Athletic) external-link

Crystal Palace could offer England midfielder Eberechi Eze, 25, a £5m-per-year contract with a release clause amid interest from Manchester City. (Sun) external-link

Sevilla have enquired about the possibility of re-signing France defender Clement Lenglet, 28, from Barcelona. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano is urging the board to find a solution to 27-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's future amid interest from Manchester United. (Sky Germany) external-link