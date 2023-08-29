Wednesday's gossip: Toney, Dier, Tagliafico, Greenwood, Cucurella, Gallagher, Felix, Iwobi
Chelsea could launch a bid for Brentford's £80m-rated England striker Ivan Toney, 27, before the transfer window shuts on 1 September. (Independent)
Tottenham have offered Bayern Munich the chance to sign 29-year-old England defender, Eric Dier. (Sky Sports Germany - in German)
Manchester United have approached Lyon over a loan move for their 30-year-old Argentina left-back, Nicolas Tagliafico. (Le Parisien - in French)
Besiktas are set to offer Manchester United's 21-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood a return to football after it was announced he would leave Old Trafford. (i Sport)
Manchester United have also submitted a proposal to sign Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 25, on loan from Chelsea. (Athletic - subscription required)
Chelsea have received an enquiry from Bayern Munich for 23-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, while England Under-21 defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, is also open to a move to the Bundesliga champions. (talkSPORT)
The Blues are considering a move to bring Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix back to the club following the 23-year-old's loan spell at Stamford Bridge last season. (90 min)
Aston Villa are in talks with Barcelona over a deal for 28-year-old France defender, Clement Lenglet. (Fabrizio Romano)
Fulham are in advanced talks with Everton to sign their 27-year-old Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi. (talkSPORT)
Fulham have also agreed a deal with Sevilla for Argentina forward Lucas Ocampos, 29. (Telegraph - subscription required)
It is looking increasingly likely West Ham will offer free agent and former England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, a short-term contract. (Standard)
Nottingham Forest have agreed a loan deal with Arsenal for their 23-year-old Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares. (Fabrizio Romano)
But Arsenal have rejected Chelsea's approach for 23-year-old England forward Emile Smith Rowe. (Mail)
Wolves are exploring a move for Club Libertad's 18-year-old Paraguayan forward, Enso Gonzalez. (Football Insider)
West Ham are in talks with Paris St-Germain over the signing of 21-year-old French striker, Hugo Ekitike. (Sky Sports)
Crystal Palace have also submitted a loan offer for Ekitike. (L'Equipe - in French)
Luton are keen on a loan deal for Arsenal's 27-year-old English defender Rob Holding. (Standard)
Liverpool's English defender Nat Phillips could leave before the end of the transfer window, with Middlesbrough among the clubs interested in loaning the 26-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required)
