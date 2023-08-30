Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Al-Ittihad are preparing a £118m bid for Mohamed Salah, despite Liverpool insisting their 31-year-old Egypt forward is not for sale. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be "furious" if the Reds are tempted to accept Saudi side Al-Ittihad's offer for Salah with the transfer deadline on Friday. (Star) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Barcelona over a season-long loan deal for 20-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Brighton have also made an approach for Fati, with Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund among other interested clubs. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Spurs are also considering a move for Crystal Palace's England forward Eberechi Eze, 25, after a move for Nottingham Forest's Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, stalled. (Independent) external-link

Manchester United want to sign a midfielder before the transfer deadline, with Fiorentina's Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat, 27, their prime target. (Mirror) external-link

Fiorentina have rejected United's £1.7m loan offer for Amrabat but will consider a deal with an obligation to buy. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United have also contacted Tottenham over a deal for 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Sky Sports) external-link

Bayern Munich have held talks with Chelsea in a bid to sign their 24-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Luton Town are set to sign Manchester United's 21-year-old English defender Teden Mengi. (Mail) external-link

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to take 22-year-old England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. (Guardian) external-link

Sheffield United are leading the race to sign Manchester City's England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee, 20, for a second loan spell at the club after spending last season at Bramall Lane. (Football Insider) external-link

Al-Ittihad have sounded out Liverpool's 24-year-old French defender Ibrahima Konate over a possible move. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Bayern Munich are set to launch a bid to sign Fulham's 28-year-old Portugal international Joao Palhinha. (Standard) external-link

Arsenal agreed a 17.5% sell-on clause in the £35m deal that took 22-year-old United States forward Folarin Balogun to Monaco. (Mirror) external-link

