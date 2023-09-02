Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are set to offer Norway striker Erling Haaland a basic salary of £600,000-a-week if he extends his deal with them beyond 2027 as they look to stop him moving to Real Madrid or the Saudi Pro League. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Manchester City failed with a transfer deadline day bid of £60m for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, with the Eagles refusing to budge from the £80m asking price for the 25-year-old England international. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, who could both make a move for the 30-year-old France international as their transfer window remains open. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Al-Ittihad have also made a contract proposal to former Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain defender Sergio Ramos and are waiting for an answer from the 37-year-old Spaniard, who is also wanted by clubs in Turkey. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Galatasaray are continuing talks with Manchester United about a deal to sign Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, having had a £1m loan offer for the 26-year-old rejected on transfer deadline day. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Galatasaray are looking at a move for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, with the transfer window still open in Turkey. (Ajansspor, via Sabah) external-link

Tottenham could agree to end French keeper Hugo Lloris' deal with the club a year early after the 36-year-old failed to secure a move on transfer deadline day having been offered a late switch to Newcastle United and approached by Nice. (Football Insider) external-link

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood wanted to join the Italian club but the Old Trafford club did not complete the paperwork in time before the 21-year-old Englishman joined Getafe on loan. (La Lazio Siamo Noi, via Mail on Sunday) external-link

Salernitana "will not forget what Wolverhampton Wanderers did" says the Italian club's director Morgan De Sanctis as he criticised the Midlands club about a late approach for Senegal striker Boulaye Dia, 26. (Football Italia) external-link

English striker Andre Gray, whose previous clubs include Luton Town, Brentford, Burnley and Watford, is being monitored by a number of Championship clubs after the 32-year-old left Greek side Aris Saloniki by mutual consent. (Football Insider) external-link

Atletico Madrid and Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco, 29, will travel to Saudi Arabia to complete a 15m euro move to Al-Shabab. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

