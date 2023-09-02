Saturday's gossip: Salah, Greenwood, Hojbjerg, Adams, Daka, Gray
Al-Ittihad are prepared to bid £200m for Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on 7 September. (Mail)
Liverpool already have a replacement for Salah lined up and could move for PSV Eindhoven's Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko, 20, in January if the Egyptian forward decides to leave. (Express)
Lazio decided against signing Manchester United's 21-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood before he joined Getafe on loan on deadline day. (Goal)
Atletico Madrid's negotiations with Tottenham for Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, ended after Spurs rejected the first bid as it did not include an obligation to buy. (Fabrizio Romano)
Southampton blocked 27-year-old Scotland forward Che Adams' loan move to Wolves. (Athletic - subscription required)
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says the transfer window has been "tough" despite his side spending more than £360m this summer. (FourFourTwo)
France winger Nicolas Pepe, 28, could leave Arsenal for an unnamed Saudi side before the Pro League transfer window closes on 7 September. (Football London via Fabrice Hawkins)
Arsenal considered terminating Pepe's contract on Friday, one year before the end of his deal, after a proposed move to Besiktas fell through. (Mail)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to deploy 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder and new signing Ryan Gravenberch in a box-to-box number eight role in midfield. (Express)
Bayern Munich missed out on three targets on transfer deadline day - Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, was retained by Fulham, German centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, 21, opted for a loan move to PSV Eindhoven from Southampton and Chelsea's England defender Trevor Chalobah, 24, looks to be staying at Stamford Bridge. (Goal)
Senegal defender Mamadou Fall, 20, completed a loan move from MLS side Los Angeles FC to Barcelona on deadline day, with an option to make the move into a permanent £5.6m ($7m) switch. (Athletic - subscription required)
Bournemouth's proposed loan move for 24-year-old Leicester City and Zambia striker Patson Daka fell through in the final hours of the window. (Mail)
Jamaica winger Demarai Gray, 27, will stay at Everton, despite an offer from a Saudi Arabian club. (Sky Sports)
