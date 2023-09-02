Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Al-Ittihad are prepared to bid £200m for Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on 7 September. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool already have a replacement for Salah lined up and could move for PSV Eindhoven's Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko, 20, in January if the Egyptian forward decides to leave. (Express) external-link

Lazio decided against signing Manchester United's 21-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood before he joined Getafe on loan on deadline day. (Goal) external-link

Atletico Madrid's negotiations with Tottenham for Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, ended after Spurs rejected the first bid as it did not include an obligation to buy. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Southampton blocked 27-year-old Scotland forward Che Adams' loan move to Wolves. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says the transfer window has been "tough" despite his side spending more than £360m this summer. (FourFourTwo) external-link

France winger Nicolas Pepe, 28, could leave Arsenal for an unnamed Saudi side before the Pro League transfer window closes on 7 September. (Football London via Fabrice Hawkins) external-link

Arsenal considered terminating Pepe's contract on Friday, one year before the end of his deal, after a proposed move to Besiktas fell through. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to deploy 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder and new signing Ryan Gravenberch in a box-to-box number eight role in midfield. (Express) external-link

Bayern Munich missed out on three targets on transfer deadline day - Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, was retained by Fulham, German centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, 21, opted for a loan move to PSV Eindhoven from Southampton and Chelsea's England defender Trevor Chalobah, 24, looks to be staying at Stamford Bridge. (Goal) external-link

Senegal defender Mamadou Fall, 20, completed a loan move from MLS side Los Angeles FC to Barcelona on deadline day, with an option to make the move into a permanent £5.6m ($7m) switch. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Bournemouth's proposed loan move for 24-year-old Leicester City and Zambia striker Patson Daka fell through in the final hours of the window. (Mail) external-link

Jamaica winger Demarai Gray, 27, will stay at Everton, despite an offer from a Saudi Arabian club. (Sky Sports) external-link

