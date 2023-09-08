Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle United have made significant progress in talks to extend the contract of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25, and an agreement is now close. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea and Manchester City made enquiries regarding Guimaraes, whose Newcastle deal runs until 2026, this summer. (90 Min) external-link

Rangers have sounded out former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter as a potential replacement for current boss Michael Beale. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs tracking Club Brugge's 18-year-old Norway winger Antonio Nusa, who rejected the chance to join Chelsea late in the transfer window. (90min) external-link

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 26, is unhappy at his lack of playing time for Aston Villa, having joined the club on a free transfer in the summer after his Leicester City contract ran out. (Goal) external-link

Brighton are aiming to secure 26-year-old Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma on a new contract by the end of the year. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester United would like to offload Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, before the transfer window closes in Turkey next week. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea intervened to prevent Wolves from signing France Under-21 midfielder Habib Diarra, 19, from their sister club Strasbourg this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Former England striker Andy Carroll, 34, said he had offers to stay in England before deciding to join French Ligue 2 side Amiens. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, has suffered an ankle injury during training and the club is awaiting the results of a scan to discover the extent of the issue for the Belgium international. (Guardian) external-link

England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, is facing a battle to regain the support of his Manchester United team-mates, as well as manager Erik ten Hag, following his angry reaction to being dropped. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester City approached Barcelona about the possibility of signing Spain left-back Alejandro Balde, 19. (Fabrizio Romano, via Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Former Spain and Real Madrid striker Raul is considering an offer to take over as manager of Villarreal, who sacked Quique Setien after a poor start to the season. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

