Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to make a move for West Ham and Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd next summer, but he will face competition from Manchester City for the 27-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected the chance to take charge of the Norway women's national team. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid are targeting a move for Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, 22, next summer. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all tried to sign Marco Verratti, 30, from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (Football Transfers) external-link

The Italy midfielder is now set to join Qatari side Al Arabi from PSG for 45m euros (£38.7m). (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is due to speak with Jadon Sancho on Monday for the first time since the manager accused the England winger of not doing enough to merit a place in the club's starting line-up. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Mystery star Can you name the Premier League player?

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Hajduk Split's Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic,who had been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City, but the 16-year-old will not join Spurs until the summer of 2025. (Standard) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi is set to sign a new contract at the club this week. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Aston Villa are keen to sign Spanish attacker Alex Baena, 22, from manager Unai Emery's former club Villarreal. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Inter Milan rejected approaches from Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United for Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer, but the 26-year-old could be available for around £77m next year. (CaughtOffside) external-link

Guardian back page