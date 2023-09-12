Wednesday's gossip: Haaland, Silva, Nagelsmann, Lingard, Pogba, Lampard, Odegaard
Barcelona are planning to challenge for the signature of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2025 when the 23-year-old Norway international could be available for £150m. (90 Min)
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, negotiated a £50m release clause in his recent contract renewal, with the Portugal international considering a possible move to Barcelona next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is still under contract with the Bundesliga club but they will not ask for a fee if the German Football Association want to appoint the 36-year-old as their national team manager. (Sky Sports Germany)
West Ham boss David Moyes has not ruled out 30-year-old England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who is a free agent and training with the Hammers, securing a contract with the club as he improves his levels of fitness. (Talksport)
Chelsea failed to sell English defender Trevoh Chalobah in the summer and the 24-year-old does not expect to play a prominent role for the club when he returns from a hamstring injury in late September. (Standard)
Juventus will be able to terminate France midfielder Paul Pogba's contract if the 30-year-old former Manchester United star is banned for doping. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Paris St-Germain have drawn up a shortlist of five Real Madrid players they will target as revenge for the Spanish club's pursuit of 24-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe. (Sport - in Spanish)
Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 24, said he did not "have much to say" when it came to talks about a contract extension at Arsenal but that he was "very happy" at the club. (Nettavisen, via Standard)
A number of Turkish clubs are preparing loan offers for Chelsea's French defender Malang Sarr, 24, before their transfer window closes on 15 September. (Football Insider)
Adana Demirspor and Istanbul Basaksehir have both made loan offers for Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis, 25, but the Nigeria international has already ruled out a switch to CSKA Moscow. (Fabrizio Romano)
Lyon are considering appointing former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard, 45, as their new head coach after the Ligue 1 club sacked Laurent Blanc. (90min)
Fenerbahce have added Everton's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, 30, to their list of players to target before the window closes. (Sozcu - in Turkish)
