Barcelona are planning to challenge for the signature of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2025 when the 23-year-old Norway international could be available for £150m. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, negotiated a £50m release clause in his recent contract renewal, with the Portugal international considering a possible move to Barcelona next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is still under contract with the Bundesliga club but they will not ask for a fee if the German Football Association want to appoint the 36-year-old as their national team manager. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes has not ruled out 30-year-old England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who is a free agent and training with the Hammers, securing a contract with the club as he improves his levels of fitness. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea failed to sell English defender Trevoh Chalobah in the summer and the 24-year-old does not expect to play a prominent role for the club when he returns from a hamstring injury in late September. (Standard) external-link

Juventus will be able to terminate France midfielder Paul Pogba's contract if the 30-year-old former Manchester United star is banned for doping. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain have drawn up a shortlist of five Real Madrid players they will target as revenge for the Spanish club's pursuit of 24-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 24, said he did not "have much to say" when it came to talks about a contract extension at Arsenal but that he was "very happy" at the club. (Nettavisen, via Standard) external-link

A number of Turkish clubs are preparing loan offers for Chelsea's French defender Malang Sarr, 24, before their transfer window closes on 15 September. (Football Insider) external-link

Adana Demirspor and Istanbul Basaksehir have both made loan offers for Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis, 25, but the Nigeria international has already ruled out a switch to CSKA Moscow. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Lyon are considering appointing former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard, 45, as their new head coach after the Ligue 1 club sacked Laurent Blanc. (90min) external-link

Fenerbahce have added Everton's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, 30, to their list of players to target before the window closes. (Sozcu - in Turkish) external-link

