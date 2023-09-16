Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are interested in a move for Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, amid his Old Trafford exile. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, might be sold in January with Juventus a potential destination. (Football Insider) external-link

Sheffield United are targeting a move for former manager Chris Wilder as a replacement for Paul Heckingbottom, following defeat by Tottenham on Saturday. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new four-year contract with Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 24, worth more than £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, is suing former club Juventus for £17m in wages that were left pending during the Covid pandemic. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Everton are still keen to sign Leeds and Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, 19, after failing with bids in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will battle it out to hire former Spain midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as manager next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Luka Modric's first professional club Dinamo Zagreb will attempt to re-sign the Croatia midfielder, 38, from Real Madrid in January. (90min) external-link

Brighton stun Man Utd 'Playing with courage' key for Brighton - De Zerbi

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 30, could have his Juventus contract cancelled depending on the result of an investigation into a failed doping test. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Conor Gallagher is currently happy at Chelsea, although Tottenham are planning to come back in for the England midfielder, 23, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton's takeover by 777 Partners could come under threat after an investigation was launched following concerns raised about the firm's investment in British basketball. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona have not yet discussed a contract extension with former Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, 26, with the Netherlands midfielder's current deal running to 2026. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Athletic Bilbao are confident Nico Williams will sign a new deal, despite Barcelona having expressed an interest in signing the 21-year-old Spain winger, who is out of contract next summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen on Williams. (Football Transfers) external-link

