Last updated on .From the section Gossip

It would take a "ridiculous" offer for Chelsea to consider selling reported Real Madrid target Reece James because the England right-back, 23, is under contract until 2028. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa have joined Liverpool and Barcelona in looking to sign Athletic Bilbao's 21-year-old Spain winger Nico Williams, who is out of contract next summer. (Diario AS - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham and Crystal Palace could reignite their interest in Paris St-Germain's French striker Hugo Ekitike, 21, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, who is now a regular for Israel. (Sun) external-link

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week BBC pundit responds to Luton boss after "disrespectful" comments

Tottenham target Conor Gallagher could change his stance on his club future and decide to quit Chelsea if the England midfielder, 23, loses his place in the starting line-up once the team's injury problems ease. (Football Insider) external-link

Roma are considering whether to proceed with a bid to sign Spain striker Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid after holding talks with the 30-year-old's agent. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Italy striker Ciro Immobile, 33, is expected to stay with Lazio, despite receiving offers from Saudi clubs Al-Shabab and Al-Wehda. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Former Germany coach Joachim Low is among the leading candidates to replace fellow German Stefan Kuntz as Turkey coach. (DHA - in Turkish) external-link

Turkey's football federation has opened talks with former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella, who ended a two-year spell in charge of Turkish side Adana Demirspor in June, about succeeding Kuntz. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Observer back page