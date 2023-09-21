Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Crystal Palace are expected to open initial talks about a new contract with 25-year-old England winger Eberechi Eze, whose current deal runs until 2025. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are willing to sell England winger Jadon Sancho, who they bought for £73m from Borussia Dortmund, in a cut-price deal in January. (Star) external-link

Tottenham are to trigger an option in 31-year-old South Korea forward Son Heung-min's contract which will extend his deal by a further year until 2026. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich will compete with Real Madrid to sign Chelsea captain and England full-back Reece James next year. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is set to leave the club in January, with the 24-year-old English defender keen on a move to Bayern Munich after rejecting Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi has agreed a one-year contract extension until 2025 in a deal which has the option to be extended by a further 12 months. (ESPN) external-link

Juventus have joined Liverpool, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Tottenham in the race to sign 22-year-old France midfielder Khephren Thuram from Nice. (90min) external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Norway and Club Bruges winger Antonio Nusa, with the 18-year-old valued at around £30m. (Express) external-link

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, 36, is close to reaching an agreement to become the new Germany manager. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool are ready to contact the representatives of Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Cameroonian defender Joel Matip, who are both 32, to discuss new deals. Both players are out of contract next summer. (Caught Offside) external-link

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku split from representatives Roc Nation shortly after the 30-year-old moved to Roma on loan from Chelsea this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

A number of Premier League sides, including Wolves, Everton and Nottingham Forest are ready to make a move for Michail Antonio if the 33-year-old Jamaica striker fails to agree a new deal with West Ham. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham have parted company with chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini prior to the club's anticipated appointment of a new sporting director. (Guardian) external-link

