Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Aaron Ramsdale, 25, after the England and Arsenal goalkeeper was dropped for the Gunners' match against Everton on Sunday. (Daily Mail) external-link

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry with the club ready to offer around £52m for the 28-year-old. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid and Uruguay centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez, 28, is also of interest to Manchester United. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Newcastle are considering making a £52m bid for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The 26-year-old was linked with Manchester City in the summer but the move collapsed following an investigation into alleged betting breaches by the Brazilian. (Daily Mail) external-link

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to agreeing a new deal with Liverpool despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in the 24-year-old. (90min) external-link

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, will cost his next club just £50m thanks to his new contract including a release clause. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, is wanted by Real Betis after leaving Manchester United. (Fichajes, via Sun) external-link

French defender Giulian Biancone, 23, has completed a permanent move from Nottingham Forest to Olympiacos. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool Montevideo's Fabricio Diaz, 20, is moving to Qatar club Al Gharafa with the Uruguay midfielder having attracted interest from Brighton and Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

German midfielder Julian Draxler, 29, has joined Qatari side Al Ahli SC from Paris St-Germain on a permanent deal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea's 19-year-old English defender Alfie Gilchrist has extended his contract by a further year until June 2025. (Standard) external-link

