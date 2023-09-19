Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has revealed the club have a buy-back clause to re-sign England striker Harry Kane, 30, should he leave Bayern Munich. (Football.London) external-link

Kane would have waited until next summer to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer from Spurs if he had been given assurances over a move to Old Trafford. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid had put in a £60m bid for Kane before the England captain moved to Bayern Munich this summer while Paris St-Germain also made an approach. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says he would consider selling England striker Ivan Toney, 27, in January if the price was right. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Toney with Brentford willing to let the player leave for a fee of £60m. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal sent scouts to Reading's EFL Trophy match against Exeter on Tuesday with the Gunners interested in 18-year-old English forward Caylan Vickers and 18-year-old New Zealand defender Tyler Bindon. (Express) external-link

Arsenal are also interested in 19-year-old English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at Borussia Dortmund. (Fichajes via Daily Star) external-link

Boca Juniors are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Argentine defender Valentin Barco, 19, despite interest from Brighton. (90min) external-link

Aston Villa are in talks to give English defender Ezri Konsa, 25, a new contract. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona have shown interest in Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren with the 18-year-old Belgian tipped to be the next Sergio Busquets. (90min) external-link

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold held a Zoom meeting with staff at the club to address unhappiness over a variety of issues this season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale met with former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 41, over a potential boardroom role for the retired ex-Sweden forward. (Football Italia) external-link

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, 42, is part of a group interested in buying a 10% stake in the club with co-controlling owner Todd Boehly open to new investment. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Ham forward Michail Antonio, 33, is keen to stay at the London Stadium and wants to sign a new contract with the club. (Football Insider) external-link

La Liga sides Real Betis and Valencia are both interested in signing Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, who is still a free agent after he was released by Manchester United in the summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will terminate an agreement with the Bundesliga club which will see him give up £17m in order to take charge of the German national team. (Bild - in German) external-link

