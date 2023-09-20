Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund have no interest in re-signing Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23. (Bild - in German) external-link

United's start to the Premier League season has done little to convince prospective buyers Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim to close the gap in their valuations and the Glazers' asking price for the club. (Daily Mail) external-link

Liverpool are keen on signing Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo, 22, if Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, leaves the club in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, has no release clause in his new contract, allowing the Cottagers to demand a higher fee if Bayern Munich bid again after a deadline-day move fell through. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham's buy-back clause for striker Harry Kane is believed to just give them first refusal if the England captain, 30, was to return to the Premier League, rather than setting a transfer fee. (Daily Mail) external-link

Any return to Spurs is likely to rest on whether Kane thinks he can work with chairman Daniel Levy again. (Telegraph) external-link

Spurs are ready to offer South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 31, a new deal to extend his stay in north London past 2025. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are set to receive a £400m cash injection from US-based investment firm Ares Management towards their new stadium and other projects. (Telegraph) external-link

The investment will also help the Blues turn into a multi-club organisation and reduce the wage bill at Stamford Bridge. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City could land Boca Juniors and Argentina left-back Valentin Barco, 19, for a fee of around £15million in January. (Football Insider) external-link

City are also set to sign England Under-17 midfielder Divine Mukasa, 16, from West Ham. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester City turned down loan offers for 20-year-old Norwegian forward Oscar Bobb from Ajax and Porto. (Telegraph) external-link

Paris St-Germain's Hugo Ekitike, 21, is prepared to fight for his future at the French champions, but the France forward is aware of interest from Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton, West Ham United and Wolves. (90min) external-link

Huddersfield Town are set to appoint former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, 49, as their new manager after they parted ways with Neil Warnock. (Sun) external-link

Former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella, 49, is set to be appointed Turkey head coach. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United are set to reward 19-year-old England forward Joe Hugill with a new contract after an impressive pre-season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

