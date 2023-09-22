Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Spanish keeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United in the summer, might retire if the 32-year-old does not receive an offer to be the number one at a major club. (Guardian) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has been attempting to persuade former Manchester United team-mate De Gea to join him at Al Nassr but the Spaniard would prefer to stay in Europe. (90min) external-link

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, 24, could have joined Tottenham as a teenager but for a phone call from France legend Zinedine Zidane to the Norwegian midfielder. (Mirror) external-link

Ex-England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, is to train with Al-Ettifaq and, having been released by Nottingham Forest in June, could join the Saudi Arabian club on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona believe Atletico Madrid will want 80m euros (£69.6m) to turn 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix's loan at the Nou Camp club into a permanent switch, while Manchester City will want 25m euros (£21.7m) to do the same for defender and compatriot Joao Cancelo, 29. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan's 15-year-old Italian forward Francesco Camarda has caught the eye of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund for his goalscoring feats at youth level. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

The agent of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo says the 21-year-old only wanted to join Chelsea in the summer, despite Liverpool making a £111m offer to sign him from Brighton, as the Blues had been interested in bringing him in since January. (Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rejected an approach to become Germany's new manager before they turned to Julian Nagelsmann to lead them at Euro 2024. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 24, is growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of first-team football at Bayern Munich this season. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Newcastle United are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Southampton's 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz. (Talksport) external-link

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for attacking midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27, in January even though the Argentine has been given a second chance by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are looking to tie promising midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, 20, down to a new contract with his current deal expiring next year. (90min) external-link

