Saturday's gossip: De Gea, Lingard, Felix, Cancelo, Caicedo, Klopp, De Ligt, Lo Celso
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Spanish keeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United in the summer, might retire if the 32-year-old does not receive an offer to be the number one at a major club. (Guardian)
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has been attempting to persuade former Manchester United team-mate De Gea to join him at Al Nassr but the Spaniard would prefer to stay in Europe. (90min)
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, 24, could have joined Tottenham as a teenager but for a phone call from France legend Zinedine Zidane to the Norwegian midfielder. (Mirror)
Ex-England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, is to train with Al-Ettifaq and, having been released by Nottingham Forest in June, could join the Saudi Arabian club on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Barcelona believe Atletico Madrid will want 80m euros (£69.6m) to turn 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix's loan at the Nou Camp club into a permanent switch, while Manchester City will want 25m euros (£21.7m) to do the same for defender and compatriot Joao Cancelo, 29. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
AC Milan's 15-year-old Italian forward Francesco Camarda has caught the eye of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund for his goalscoring feats at youth level. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
The agent of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo says the 21-year-old only wanted to join Chelsea in the summer, despite Liverpool making a £111m offer to sign him from Brighton, as the Blues had been interested in bringing him in since January. (Sport Italia - in Italian)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rejected an approach to become Germany's new manager before they turned to Julian Nagelsmann to lead them at Euro 2024. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 24, is growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of first-team football at Bayern Munich this season. (Bild, via Mail)
Newcastle United are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Southampton's 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz. (Talksport)
Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for attacking midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27, in January even though the Argentine has been given a second chance by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. (Football Insider)
Manchester United are looking to tie promising midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, 20, down to a new contract with his current deal expiring next year. (90min)
- Friday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment