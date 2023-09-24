Monday's gossip: Oblak, Thiago, Guimaraes, Mbappe, Diomande, Januzaj
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United are weighing up a move for Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 30, if they decide to show Cameroonian Andre Onana, 27, the exit door after his poor start to life at Old Trafford. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Everton and Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring the progress of 19-year-old Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton. (Alan Nixon via Teamtalk)
Liverpool would be willing to accept a big offer for Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 32, in January. (Football Insider)
Liverpool are still keen on Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes even though the 25-year-old Brazilian has verbally agreed a new contract at St James' Park. (Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside)
Paul Heckingbottom's job as Sheffield United manager is safe despite the 46-year-old having seen his side thrashed 8-0 by Newcastle (Talksport)
Paris St-Germain have not held any secret negotiations with Kylian Mbappe, 24, over his future and no meetings are currently planned despite the France striker's contract expiring next year and Real Madrid's longstanding interest. (Le Parisien - in French and subscription required)
Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande is happy at Sporting Lisbon despite interest in the 19-year-old from Arsenal and Manchester City. (O Bola - Portuguese)
Everton are set to revive their interest in Belgium midfielder Adnan Januzaj with Sevilla willing to sell the 27-year-old to the Blues in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
AC Milan's English defender Fikayo Tomori, 25, turned down a move to Paris St-Germain during the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Aston Villa remain in talks with striker Ollie Watkins, 27, over a new contract. (Express & Star)
- Sunday's gossip
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment