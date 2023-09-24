Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 30, if they decide to show Cameroonian Andre Onana, 27, the exit door after his poor start to life at Old Trafford. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Everton and Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring the progress of 19-year-old Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton. (Alan Nixon via Teamtalk) external-link

Liverpool would be willing to accept a big offer for Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 32, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are still keen on Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes even though the 25-year-old Brazilian has verbally agreed a new contract at St James' Park. (Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside) external-link

Paul Heckingbottom's job as Sheffield United manager is safe despite the 46-year-old having seen his side thrashed 8-0 by Newcastle (Talksport) external-link

Paris St-Germain have not held any secret negotiations with Kylian Mbappe, 24, over his future and no meetings are currently planned despite the France striker's contract expiring next year and Real Madrid's longstanding interest. (Le Parisien - in French and subscription required) external-link

Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande is happy at Sporting Lisbon despite interest in the 19-year-old from Arsenal and Manchester City. (O Bola - Portuguese) external-link

Everton are set to revive their interest in Belgium midfielder Adnan Januzaj with Sevilla willing to sell the 27-year-old to the Blues in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan's English defender Fikayo Tomori, 25, turned down a move to Paris St-Germain during the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa remain in talks with striker Ollie Watkins, 27, over a new contract. (Express & Star) external-link