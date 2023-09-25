Tuesday's gossip: Toney, Lukaku, Tomori, Sancho, Lingard, Dimarco
Arsenal are ready to step up their interest in England striker Ivan Toney in January, with Brentford valuing the 27-year-old at £60m. (Mirror)
Brentford are considering signing a new striker in January even if they do not sell Toney, with Wolfsburg's 24-year-old Denmark international Jonas Wind, AZ Alkmaar's 24-year-old Greece forward Vangelis Pavlidis and Santos' Brazil youth international Marcos Leonardo, 20, on their shortlist. (90 Min)
Roma are keen to turn 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku's loan from Chelsea into a permanent deal and may offer England striker Tammy Abraham, 25, in part-exchange. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian)
Chelsea have secretly parted company with Bruno Saltor, who joined as part of former manager Graham Potter's backroom staff and was a first-team coach under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta says the club will soon meet with Italian defender Federico Dimarco, 25, to discuss a new contract. (Radio Anch'Io Sport, via Gazzetta dello Sport)
England defender Fikayo Tomori, 25, rejected the advances of Paris St-Germain during the summer in order to remain at AC Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Jadon Sancho's Manchester United team-mates have urged the England winger, 23, to apologise and end his dispute with manager Erik ten Hag. (Mirror)
The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has offered to help in a bid to help Ten Hag and Sancho settle their differences. (Times - subscription required)
West Ham have ended their interest in signing England winger Jesse Lingard on a free transfer, with the 30-year-old now training Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq in a bid to earn a contract. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Uefa has been accused of presenting "completely untrue" evidence to its own independent inquiry into the chaos at the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris. (Guardian)
