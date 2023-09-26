Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal sporting director Edu has held talks with the agent of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins about a move for the 27-year-old England international, with Chelsea also interested in the player. (Football Transfers) external-link

Aston Villa remain in talks about extending Watkins' contract and want a new deal finalised by January. (90 Min) external-link

Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to offer players as well as money in their attempts to sign England striker Ivan Toney from Brentford, who are likely to want in excess of £75m for the 27-year-old. (90 Min) external-link

Newcastle United are set to open talks with Brazil midfielder Joelinton, 27, and English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 25, about extending their contracts, which are both set to run out in June 2025. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are considering a move for Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 26, when his Leicester City contract expires at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Napoli are tracking former Paris St-Germain manager Christophe Galtier following a poor start to the season under Rudi Garcia, while Marseille are also interested in the 57-year-old after former boss Marcelino's surprise resignation. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to restructure his offer to buy Manchester United in order to reach an agreement with current owners the Glazers. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona have verbally agreed a 35m euro (£30.4m) fee with Manchester City to turn 29-year-old Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo's loan into a permanent deal. (El Chiringuito TV - in Spanish) external-link

Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, 20, says he spoke to Manchester United over the summer before he left Red Bull Salzburg, but felt a move to RB Leipzig was better for his development. (Transfermarkt - German) external-link

Reading have been placed under a transfer embargo for failing to pay HMRC on time and could face a further points deduction if they fail to pay wages to players and staff this Friday. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have been given Premier League approval for sports data company Infinite Athlete to be their front-of-shirt sponsor in a deal worth about £40m for the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

