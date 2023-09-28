Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso are contenders to replace Carlo Ancelotti should he leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United insiders say the relationship between manager Erik ten Hag and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, is beyond repair. (i) external-link

Saudi Arabian clubs will lead the chase for 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea should he leave Napoli in January. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are planning to open talks over a new contract with 20-year-old Tunisia midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who is being tracked by Sevilla. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United are planning talks with manager Erik ten Hag over a new contract. (90 Min) external-link

Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back, with Inter Milan's 25-year-old Italy defender Federico Dimarco and AC Milan's France defender Theo Hernandez, 25, on their shortlist. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Sheffield United have spoken to former manager Chris Wilder over the possibility of replacing Paul Heckingbottom. (Football Insider) external-link

Roma are considering a January move for Tottenham's 29-year-old England defender Eric Dier. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Everton's financial future could be in doubt if a takeover by US-based investment firm 777 Partners is not approved. (Guardian) external-link

777 Partners is confident of passing the Premier League owners and directors' test, and has begun dialogue with Everton fan groups to try to ease supporter concerns about its proposed takeover. (i) external-link

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants to sign a central defender in the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle ended their shirt deal with kit manufacturer Castore early over concerns about the quality of their merchandise. (Telegraph - subscription) external-link

Saudi Arabia are considering recruiting referees from the Premier League and across Europe on a full-time basis. (Times - subscription) external-link

