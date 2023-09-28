Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in Dutch winger Donyell Malen, 24, after his impressive start to the season for Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga club willing to sell for £52m. (Bild - in German) external-link

Chelsea are monitoring developments between Victor Osimhen and Napoli and are poised to step up their interest in the 24-year-old Nigeria striker. (Talksport) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal remain keen to sign Osimhen and will offer him a five-year contract on £39m a year and meet Napoli's asking price of £173m. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Juventus are interested in signing Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, from Tottenham in January but must offload a player first to free up funds. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to extend the contract of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, but others inside Anfield are not convinced the 32-year-old deserves a new deal. (90min) external-link

Dutch winger Ian Maatsen's future at Chelsea remains undecided and no movement over a new contract could force the club to listen to offers for the 21-year-old in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Brazil and Flamengo's 17-year-old midfielder Lorran. (Express) external-link

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, 51, has agreed a deal with Saudi Arabian investors to become Marseille boss if they buy the Ligue 1 club. (Radio France Bleu Provence - in French) external-link

Steve Bruce, 62, could return to football management as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with pressure mounting on current manager Stephen Kenny. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are hoping to offer England defender Ben White, 25, a new contract. (Mirror) external-link

Mystery star Can you name the Premier League player?

Arsenal Women defender Katie McCabe is close to agreeing a new deal with the Gunners, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all interested in the 28-year-old. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Talks between Newcastle and Brazilian forward Joelinton, 27, over a new contract are progressing well, while the Magpies are also keen to tie 23-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman down to a new deal amid interest from Paris St-Germain. (The i) external-link

Brentford striker Ivan Toney wants a new opportunity in 2024, with Arsenal and Chelsea both having been told the 27-year-old's price for January or next summer by his new agents. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leicester's 24-year-old Zambia striker Patson Daka is Brentford's top choice to replace Toney. (Football Transfers) external-link

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for 25-year-old Spanish defender Marc Cucurella before a possible January transfer move, with Real Madrid keen to sign him on loan. (ESPN) external-link

Daily Express back page - 29 September 2023