Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal and England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 23, could consider a move away from the Emirates if he does not start to play more regularly before January. (90min) external-link

Wolves, West Ham, Everton and AC Milan are considering a move for Paris St-Germain's 21-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike. (L'Equipe via Le10Sport - in French) external-link

Newcastle have joined Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea in showing an interest in Ivan Toney, although Brentford are determined to resist any January bids for the 27-year-old England striker. (The i - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City have joined Chelsea in targeting Italy and Inter Milan wing-back Federico Dimarco, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea remain hopeful Dutch wing-back Ian Maatsen, 21, will sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton are interested in signing Spain winger Nico Williams, 21, from Athletic Bilbao. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

A host of clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham, Barcelona and Ajax are tracking the progress of Royal Antwerp's 18-year-old Belgium Under-21 midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United would like to sign a first-choice defender with Nice's French star Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, on the list, along with Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, 24. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Mystery star Can you name the Premier League player?

Paris St-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists 24-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe's future remains with the Ligue 1 club. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to be reunited with Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier with the 29-year-old having played under him at Spurs. (Mirror) external-link

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard's unsuccessful trial period at West Ham cost the club thousands of pounds in accommodation and travel costs with the 30-year-old opting not to join the Hammers and is now training with Saudi side Al-Ettifaq. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona are close to renewing the contract of Frenkie de Jong, 26, with the Dutch midfielder targeted by Manchester United during several transfer windows. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Germany defender Jerome Boateng reportedly phoned Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to offer his services after his contract expired at Lyon, making the 35-year-old a free agent. (Bild - in German) external-link

Guardian back page