Saturday's gossip: Smith Rowe, Ekitike, Dimarco, Maatsen, Toney, Dier, Mbappe
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal and England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 23, could consider a move away from the Emirates if he does not start to play more regularly before January. (90min)
Wolves, West Ham, Everton and AC Milan are considering a move for Paris St-Germain's 21-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike. (L'Equipe via Le10Sport - in French)
Newcastle have joined Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea in showing an interest in Ivan Toney, although Brentford are determined to resist any January bids for the 27-year-old England striker. (The i - subscription required)
Manchester City have joined Chelsea in targeting Italy and Inter Milan wing-back Federico Dimarco, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Chelsea remain hopeful Dutch wing-back Ian Maatsen, 21, will sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season. (Football Insider)
Brighton are interested in signing Spain winger Nico Williams, 21, from Athletic Bilbao. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
A host of clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham, Barcelona and Ajax are tracking the progress of Royal Antwerp's 18-year-old Belgium Under-21 midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Manchester United would like to sign a first-choice defender with Nice's French star Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, on the list, along with Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, 24. (Fabrizio Romano)
Paris St-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists 24-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe's future remains with the Ligue 1 club. (FourFourTwo)
Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to be reunited with Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier with the 29-year-old having played under him at Spurs. (Mirror)
Former Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard's unsuccessful trial period at West Ham cost the club thousands of pounds in accommodation and travel costs with the 30-year-old opting not to join the Hammers and is now training with Saudi side Al-Ettifaq. (Mirror)
Barcelona are close to renewing the contract of Frenkie de Jong, 26, with the Dutch midfielder targeted by Manchester United during several transfer windows. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Germany defender Jerome Boateng reportedly phoned Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to offer his services after his contract expired at Lyon, making the 35-year-old a free agent. (Bild - in German)
- Friday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment