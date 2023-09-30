Sunday's gossip: Lewandowski, Vlahovic, Lingard, Gimenez, Boateng
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 35, remains on the list of players the Saudi Pro League wants to sign. (Sport - in Spanish)
Arsenal will continue to monitor Wolves and Portugal forward Pedro Neto with the hope of signing the 23-year-old in the January transfer window. (Mirror)
Arsenal also have their eye on 19-year-old Sporting Lisbon and Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande. (Givemesport)
Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says Chelsea failed to sign 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic because they did not make an offer which met the Italian club's valuation. (La Repubblica, via Goal)
West Ham chose not to sign England forward Jesse Lingard, who is a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest, because of the 30-year-old's lack of fitness. (Football Insider)
Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in 22-year-old Feyenoord and Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez. (Fijaches - in Spanish)
The Saudi Arabia football federation has approached leading English Premier League referees including Michael Oliver about officiating in the Saudi Pro League. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign Netherlands forward Donyell Malen, 24, from Borussia Dortmund as he looks for a back-up option for Egypt winger Mohamed Salah, 31. (Bild, via Express)
Bayern Munich are in talks to re-sign former Germany centre-back Jerome Boateng, 35, who is a free agent after leaving Lyon at the end of last season. (Sky Sports Germany)
Everton are ready to offer England Under-21 defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, a new contract. (Football Insider)
- Saturday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment