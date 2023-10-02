Tuesday's gossip: Neto, Inacio, Alonso, Roque, Beraldo, Bowen, White, Cristante
Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves and Portugal winger Pedro Neto, 23, if Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, leaves next summer. (Football Transfers)
Arsenal, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also keen on signing Neto. (90mins)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already set his sights on a number of potential January signings. (Football Insider)
One of those is Sporting Lisbon's Portugal centre-back Goncalo Inacio, with United sending scouts to watch the 22-year-old. (Sun)
Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes says manager Xabi Alonso, 41, is "fully focused" on the German club after the former Liverpool midfielder was linked with replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. (Mail)
Barcelona are planning to bring Athletico Paranaense and Brazil forward Vitor Roque, 18, to the club in January instead of July with sporting director Deco planning to travel to Brazil during the next international break. (Goal)
Fresh concerns have been raised over Everton's prospective new owners 777 Partners, after Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, another of their clubs, failed to meet payments on three transfers costing a total of about £4.5m. (Guardian)
Liverpool are keen on Brazil Under-20s centre-back Lucas Beraldo, 19, and have sent scouts to watch him play for Sao Paulo a number of times. (90mins)
West Ham are in talks with 26-year-old England winger Jarrod Bowen over a new deal amid interest from Liverpool. (Football Insider)
Arsenal have started negotiations with England defender Ben White over a new contract, despite the 25-year-old having three years left on his £120,000-a-week deal. (Mail)
Belgium striker Lois Openda, 23, who was a target for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, has a release clause in his RB Leipzig contract of about £70m which can only be activated in 2025. (Sky Germany via X)
Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr will target Roma's 28-year-old Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante in the January transfer window. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian)
