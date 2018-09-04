BBC Sport - Joel Embiid: African NBA players have to work “twice as hard” as Americans
From beginner to NBA star in three years
- From the section Sport Africa
Cameroonian NBA star Joel Embiid says he thinks there is a lot more “undiscovered talent” waiting to be found in Africa.
The Philadelphia 76ers centre tells BBC Sport Africa how difficult it was when he first arrived in the US.
He says his teammates initially mocked his lack of English, but he used that as a “fuel” to drive his development as a player.