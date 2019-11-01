November's African football news in brief

The latest African football stories in short for November.

Friday 1 November:

Tunisian goalkeeper Mouez Hassan has joined Belgian top-flight side club Cercle Brugge until the end of the season with an option to extend the deal for an additional season.

The 24-year signed as a free agent as he had been without a club since his contract with French club Nice ended in July.

He was sent on loan to Southampton in 2017, and to French club Chateauroux part of last season before he left Allianz Riviera.

Born in France he represented the French various youth teams before he committed his international future for Tunisia last year.

He made his debut for the former African champions against Costa Rica in a friendly international in Nice, and he also was part of the Carthage Eagles squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (By Mohamed Fajah Barrie)