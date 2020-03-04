Inaugural Basketball Africa League postponed over coronavirus

Basketball Africa League president Amadou Gallo Fall

The start of the first season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) has been postponed due to fear over the coronavirus.

The BAL's first season was due to begin in the Senegalese capital Dakar on 23 March, no new date has been given for the league to begin.

The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBA, is a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa.

"Following the recommendation of the Senegalese government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the coronavirus, the BAL's inaugural season will be postponed." BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall said in a statement.

"I am disappointed we are not able to tip-off this historic league as scheduled but look forward to the highly-anticipated launch of the BAL at a later date."

Sporting events around the globe have been hit by the coronavirus but the BAL becomes the first major African event to be postponed due to the outbreak.