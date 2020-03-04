Coronavirus: How the virus has impacted sporting events around Africa

The spread of coronavirus around the world has impacted the staging of many sporting events around the world, with some postponed and others cancelled outright. Here is how it has affected sport in Africa since it was first detected on the continent.

4 March

BASKETBALL: Inaugural Basketball Africa League due to start on 13 March in Dakar, Senegal has been postponed.

FOOTBALL: Tanzania Football Federation bans pre-match handshakes.

3 March: