BBC African football website expanded to cover all African sport

You can see more African sport content than ever from the BBC

The BBC has expanded its online coverage of African sport, with a dedicated index covering all sport on the continent - not just football.

The index can be found at bbc.co.uk/sport/africa.

If you have favourites that direct to bbc.co.uk/africanfootball, you will need to redirect them to continue to enjoy our content.

The BBC Sport Africa website brings together all the stories covered by our sports journalists across the continent.

We will have more in-depth features exploring the human side of African sport, bringing to life the people at the heart of it - the players, the coaches and, of course, the fans.

You will see more video there, with content ranging from quick breakdowns of transfers to full investigations and reports about weighty subjects.

So - more content, and a much wider variety of it - meaning that the BBC African Football index has now closed.