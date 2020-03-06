Caf confirms bids to host continental club finals

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed it has received bids from three nations to host the finals of this year's continental club competitions.

This year will be the first time that the finals of the Champions League and the Confederation Cup will decided by a single match rather than over two legs.

Cameroon and Tunisia have both submitted bids to host just the Champions League final in Douala and Tunis respectively.

Morocco's bid includes plans to host the Champions League final in Casablanca and the Confederation Cup decider in Rabat.

South Africa had also expressed an interest in staging one of the finals but is not one of the official bids that Caf announced on Friday.

The final decision will be made by a committee headed up Caf 1st Vice President and head of the DR Congo Football Federation, Constant Omari Selemani.

His committee "will review and evaluate the received bids taking into consideration key facilities such as infrastructure, accommodation, medical amongst others."

"A final decision is expected to be made by the Caf Emergency Committee on 12 March 2020."