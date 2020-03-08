Pyramids, Horoya and Agadir into Confederation Cup semis

The Confederation Cup will have a new name on the trophy this year

Debutants Pyramids FC reached the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup when beating Zambians Zanaco 3-1 on aggregate on Sunday.

Cruising through their maiden appearance in a continental club championship, the Egyptians lost 1-0 at home on Sunday after Rodgers Kola's first-half winner but advanced courtesy of their impressive first-leg display.

In the next round, the cash-rich club will meet Guinea's Horoya, who beat Nigerians Enyimba 2-0 at home to also win through 3-1 on aggregate.

Simeon Bolaji and Boubacar Samassekou both scored for the only unbeaten team left in the competition.

The other semi-final will pit Hassania Agadir against the victor of fellow Moroccan side RS Berkane against Egypt's Al Masry on Sunday evening.

Hassania Agadir defeated Al Nasr of Libya 2-0, thanks to a penalty from Karim El Berkaoui and a last-gasp goal from Redah Atassi, to advance as comprehensive 7-0 aggregate winners.

Following requests by Moroccan health authorities, the game was played behind closed doors as Agadir reached the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in their history.

They will meet either compatriots RS Berkane or Egypt's Al Masry in the semi-finals. Those two teams have just kicked off.