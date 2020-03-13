Burundi want Caf to take action over March qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football is to 'maintain the schedule' of all its competitions

Burundi's football federation is the latest to appeal to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to take appropriate action over this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Burundi have said they will not be calling up any players from Europe for their designated matches against Mauritania on 25 and 29 March.

"This measure is taken because of the 14 days (of quarantine) needed to enter Burundi, after having been in (Europe)," Burundi's federation said in a statement.

"The federation calls on Caf to analyse the measures needed to allow the participation of all eligible players in these matches."

Kenya - whose government has barred sports competitors from travelling abroad - has already made a similar request to Caf, which has told the BBC that a statement is likely to follow on Friday, and possibly Saturday too.

A raft of sporting events have already been cancelled across the world, but Caf has stated that it will 'maintain its schedule' until an African country is declared high-risk.

The continent has some 48 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, in a similar number of countries, scheduled for the end of the month.

So far, 16 African nations have reported the presence of coronavirus - with all the cases coming from travellers from Europe and the United States.

Significant numbers of players in African squads are based in Europe, with 34 in the English Premier League - which was postponed on Friday until early April after five clubs announced the presence of coronavirus in their camps.

On Thursday, this month's World Cup qualifiers in South America were cancelled by football's world governing body Fifa, which also postponed its Congress scheduled for Ethiopia in June.

The 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers aside, Caf also has significant competitions scheduled for April - including the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon in April, which is when the African Champions League semi-finals are also set to take place.