Douala and Rabat chosen for African club finals

The Cameroonian city of Douala has been chosen to stage this season's African Champions League final, while the Moroccan capital Rabat will host the Confederation Cup final.

It is the first time the finals will be played in neutral venues.

Last June, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) abandoned two-legged finals in favour of a one-match finale.

"The two cities got the nod following evaluation of... key facilities such as infrastructure, accommodation (and) medical amongst others," a Caf statement read.

Given the coronavirus outbreak, it is unclear when the African Champions League final will actually take place, but it has been slated for 29 May in the newly-built Japoma Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Confederation Cup final is scheduled to be played five days earlier at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Both competitions are currently at the semi-final stage, with ties set to take place in early May - even if this scheduling is under threat given the coronavirus pandemic.

Half of the countries in Africa have now reported cases, with all eight teams left in the respective competitions coming from nations that have reported coronavirus.

The Champions League has pitted Moroccan sides Raja and Wydad Casablanca against Egyptian duo Zamalek and Al Ahly respectively.

On Saturday, Morocco's football federation suspended all football activity in the country "until further notice" because of the coronavirus.

The Confederation Cup semi-finals, meanwhile, will also feature two Moroccan sides - as RS Berkane take on Hassania Agadir - as well as Egypt's Pyramids FC and Horoya of Guinea.

Caf postponed a handful of competitions last week, including this month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but there was no mention of a possible delay for either the Champions League or Confederation Cup.