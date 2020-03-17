Cameroon request CHAN postponement

Cameroon's original plan was for the Chan to be the test event for next year's Afcon

Host nation Cameroon has asked the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to postpone next month's African Nations Championship (CHAN) because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition for African players based in their own leagues had been set to run between 4-25 April.

The president of CHAN's local organising committee believes a postponement would be "the most sane decision".

"Human life hasn't got a price," said Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

"This is a tournament many African football lovers look forward to but the severity of the current health crisis makes it tough for us to host now."

At least 30 African nations have reported cases of coronavirus so far, including over half of the 16 teams - which includes Cameroon itself - who are earmarked to contest this year's CHAN.

Defending champions Morocco had already withdrawn from playing at the tournament, as had Namibia.

"We were heading towards a situation where we could end up with only four teams in the CHAN," said Kombi, who is also Cameroon's Minister of Sports and Physical Education.

"The health crisis has triggered logistical problems and even if countries were willing to come, it would be impossible for them to travel to Cameroon as borders have been closed.

"For precautionary reasons, we think the most sane decision is to postpone CHAN."

Caf has yet to either acknowledge receipt of Cameroon's request or confirm any postponement.

Officials from Caf's medical committee visited Cameroon over the weekend to ascertain what health measures were being put in place to enable to the tournament to potentially go ahead.

Caf has recently postponed this month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but the African Champions League final and Confederation Cup final, both due to played at the end of May, are still scheduled to go ahead.