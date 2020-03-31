With this week's qualifiers postponed, share you favourite Afcon moments

Cameroonians celebrate their team's 2017 Nations Cup triumph in Gabon

With this week's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, football fans across the continent are feeling the loss of live action.

This is compounded by the suspension of football in Europe, where the English Premier League has been put on hold until at least 30 April, and the cut-off date for the campaign to be completed has been pushed back "indefinitely".

It does, though, give supporters a chance to revisit and debate some of the most iconic Africa Cup of Nations moments of all time.

What stands out in your memory? Is it a goal, a missed penalty, a particular match or a tournament as a whole? BBC Sport Africa has been looking through the Nations Cup archives - but what would you add to the list and why? You can contribute your suggestions at the bottom of this article.

1970 - Five-star Pokou

Laurent Pokou will be remembered as one of Ivory Coast's finest players of all time

For the first and only time in Nations Cup history, five goals were scored in a game as Ivorian Laurent Pokou put Ethiopia to the sword in Khartoum. In a 6-1 win that enabled the Elephants to top their group, the then 23-year-old took a little over an hour to claim his quintet.

For many decades, Pokou was the Nations Cup's highest scorer - with 14 goals - until Samuel Eto'o overtook him in 2008, the Cameroonian finishing with 18 goals.

1974 - Nine-times Ndaye

Mulamba Ndaye's achievements were so great he was recognised at the launch of Africa's first World Cup Finals in 2010

Having scored three times in three group games and twice in the semi, Mulamba Ndaye took his spectacular form into the final. His second goal just three minutes before the end of extra time seemed to have won it for Zaire (now DR Congo), only for Zambia to equalise in the last minute to make it 2-2 and so force a replay.

But Mulamba was not to be denied - scoring both goals in a 2-0 win to record an unsurpassed nine goals in just one tournament.

Receiving a house and car from the government as a reward, this was a high point in an eventful life.

1994 - Zambian grit

Fans pay their respects at the graves of the Zambian players killed in an air crash off the coast of Gabon in 1993

A year after losing 18 internationals in a devastating plane crash off the coast of Gabon, Zambia somehow reached the Nations Cup final with effectively their reserve side.

Beaten just 2-1 in the final by a brilliant Nigerian team boasting the likes of Rashidi Yekini, Daniel Amokachi and Jay-Jay Okocha, Zambia's popular run to the final was one of the Nations Cup's most impressive feats.

Two Zambians made the team of the tournament - Elijah Litana and Harrison Chongo - with both having established themselves in the side after the disaster.

1996 - Bafana Bafana

Nelson Mandela took great joy in South Africa's Nations Cup win

In 1992, South Africa played their first international match in nearly two decades, after a sporting ban brought in over the country's apartheid policy was ended. Four years later, Bafana Bafana won the Nations Cup on their tournament debut - the third, and to date last, team to do so.

The joyous triumph came on home soil in front of a delirious crowd - not just in the Johannesburg stadium, but throughout the land.

Having urged the team on both privately and publicly, Nelson Mandela was there when the trophy was handed over.

2000 - Ikpeba's borderline agony

Nwankwo Kanu is distraught after Nigeria's defeat on home soil against Cameroon in 2000

After one of the Nations Cup's best finals - powerhouses Nigeria and Cameroon drawing 2-2 - the Lagos crowd had to endure penalties.

They were nervous - not only was this their neighbours, but a team they'd lost to in two previous finals.

And their worries were borne out. Victor Ikpeba's penalty appeared to go over the line after crashing down off the crossbar, only for it not to be given.

Cameroon took the shoot-out 4-3, and with it the title - but not the never-ending 'what if?' laments from Nigeria fans.

2006 - The ultimate shoot-out

The shootout set many firsts, but became defined by Drogba v Eto'o

The stage was set: old masters Cameroon against rising force Ivory Coast.

After a goalless 90 minutes, extra-time sprang into life with two early goals, one for each side. But in truth, this was all about the shoot-out.

For the first time in international history, every player scored their first penalty - including the goalkeepers - meaning it was 11-11 when one of the team's players had to take a second penalty.

Dramatically, this pitted Eto'o against Drogba - and after the former missed, the latter led the Elephants into the semis.

12-11 it ended, so creating the highest scoring percentage - 95.8% - in an international shoot-out.

2008 - Bikey madness

Bikey gave the officials little choice after his bizarre antics

There are moments that one can explain and others that are still baffling many years on.

As stoppage time approached and a place in the final beckoned, Andre Bikey lost his cool with Cameroon leading hosts Ghana 1-0 in the semi-final.

As an attendant treated his defensive colleague Rigobert Song, Bikey shoved over one of the medical officials - yes, a medic - to earn one of football's craziest red cards and a suspension for the final. He never did play in a Nations Cup final.

2010 - Shehata hat-trick

Coach Hassan Shehata (right), seen here arguing with Mido, led Egypt to a record three straight titles

Back in 2006, Hassan Shehata had wasted little time in showing Egyptians who was boss as he subbed star striker Ahmed 'Mido' Hossam late in that year's Nations Cup semi-final against Senegal in Cairo.

Mido was incandescent, arguing very publicly with a steadfast Shehata, before having to be dragged away.

At the time, it took just two minutes for Shehata's decision to pay off as Amr Zaki - the sub who replaced Mido - scored the winner.

And the coach had the last laugh in more ways than one, as the 2006 title was the start of an unprecedented three straight wins - which climaxed with the hat-trick in 2010 - and part of Egypt's record unbeaten Nations Cup 25-game run, which spanned 2004-2017.

2012 - Zambian fantasy

Christopher Katongo could not contain his joy after the shock Zambian triumph

Zambia arrived at the competition with little expectation - but unbridled hope.

With the tournament co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, the only way Zambia could achieve their aim of playing on Gabonese soil - scene of their 1993 plane crash - was by reaching the final itself.

With nerves of steel, Herve Renard's side lifted the trophy for the first time - beating none other than Ivory Coast, for whom Drogba this time missed a penalty, in a tense final.

It is surely the tournament's most fairytale triumph.

2017 - Indomitable spirit

There were few famous names in the 2017 Cameroon squad - but a lot of teamwork

Cameroon arrived at the 2017 Nations Cup in disarray, missing half a dozen or so players who had refused to travel for a variety of reasons - from differences with the Cameroon FA, to not wanting to leave their clubs midway through the European season.

Yet the high-profile absences forged a rock-solid mood as the Indomitable Lions, ably steered by Belgian coach Hugo Broos - even amidst a bonus row, went all the way.

A moment of magic from Vincent Aboubakar with just moments left, to win it 2-1, ensured Egypt's 25-game unbeaten run in the tournament was over.

2019 - Madagascar's miracle

Madagascar, ranked 190th just five year earlier, were making their debut at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Madagascar were expected to assume the role of tournament whipping boys in Egypt.

Instead, a team ranked so badly at the start of the 2019 Nations Cup campaign that they played the opening preliminary qualifier (against Sao Tome) finished as one of Africa's best eight teams.

Their first victims were Nigeria, beaten 2-0 in an all-time Nations Cup shock, before they reached the quarter-finals with a dramatic win over DR Congo.

This was one of the Nations Cup's all-time fairytale stories, with the players presented with the rank of Knight of the Malagasy National Order, one of the highest state commendations, when they returned home.

Get Involved

Do any of these moments whet your appetite? What Africa Cup of Nations memories mean the most to you?

Tweet us at @bbcafrica - or go to our BBC Africa Facebook page and get involved.