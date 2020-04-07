Mauritius announces end of football season

All football in Mauritius has been suspended since March

Mauritius has become the first African country to prematurely end its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made "with immediate effect" according to a press release from the Mauritius Football Association.

Mauritius is the east African nation most badly hit by the virus, with 244 cases and 7 deaths.

All football activities were already under suspension from March, but now the season will not continue anymore.