South African golfer, Louis Oosthuizen, won The Open in 2010 at St Andrews.

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen has told the BBC it will be "horrible" not to play this year's tournament, after it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The South African, who won the title 10 years ago, was hoping to feature at the 149th Open at Royal St George's in Kent which will now host the event in 2021.

The tournament, which should have been played from 16-19 July 2020, is the only men's major to be cancelled with the other three all rescheduled to later in the year.

"Yeah it's horrible not being able to play the Open. It's a tournament I love but at the end of the day they made the right call," Oosthuizen told the BBC World Service's Sportsworld programme.

"I think a lot of the guys might not have travelled if they decided to keep it this year and with a lot of things going on around the world they made the right call and I'm just looking forward to playing Royal St Georges next year."

The PGA Tour has been suspended since 12 March. It had hoped to resume competition next month but has put the date back to 8 June. external-link Oosthuizen, 37, says it is too early to tell if it is the right decision.

"Mid to end of May is probably going to be the best time to really say it's definitely going ahead and work out a nice schedule. I think for now you sort of get the feeling it's going to get pushed back again.

"The way things are still going I don't really want to get too into practicing when it's still that far out. Once it gets to three weeks out, I'll really start getting down to it and start practising and working."

Royal St George's has hosted The Open 14 times, most recently in 2011

Once they are back playing, Oosthuizen says golfers will have to get used to playing without spectators.

"It's already going to be a crazy schedule if we start up in June. Without fans it will be very different.

"It will be like playing a competition at your club. It's going to feel awkward but if we decide to go ahead mid June, it will be the right thing to do to have no fans."

As things stand, the Ryder Cup - the biennial event that pitches Europe's finest golfers against their American counterparts - is still scheduled for September this year in Wisconsin.

With the crowd a big part of the drama of the Ryder Cup, some people feel it should be moved to 2021, which is when the Presidents Cup is set to take place.

"It will be very difficult to have it [both] in one year probably. If the Ryder cup moves another year I would think the Presidents Cup would also move and you have got the Olympics also next year.

"They are going to look at those big events and the majors and then probably do the rest [of the schedule] around them but it will definitely be difficult to do both in one year."

There are also the other three men's majors later this year. The US Open, at Winged Foot, New York, is being moved from June to September, a week before the Ryder Cup.

The US PGA Championship is slated for August and the Masters at Augusta has been put back from April to November.

"Well I think everyone is going to feel like a rookie again playing Augusta, no one knows what it's like to play it that late in the season, no idea what to expect from the golf course.