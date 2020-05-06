Investigation launched into player 'back from the dead'

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Kamba was in the Schalke youth team

Former Schalke player Hiannick Kamba has reportedly been found alive in Germany, four years after his assumed death.

The Congolese right-back was thought to have died in a car crash in his native country Congo in January 2016 according to a report by German publication Bild external-link .

However, Kamba has been found well and alive working as a chemical technician for an energy company in the city of Gelsenkirchen - where Schalke play their home games - near Dortmund in western Germany.

Kamba is said to have returned to Germany two years ago. His legal aide, Anette Milk, said "he was abandoned by friends overnight on a visit to Congo in January 2016 and was left without documents, money and a cell phone."

His re-appearance has now led to a police investigation in Germany, focusing on Kamba's ex-wife - who received a life insurance payout after producing a Congolese death certificate.

Ms Milk told Bild that: “The accused is accused of fraud, but she denies the fact. The proceedings are still ongoing."

Kamba is set to be a witness in the investigation, claiming he was unaware of his wife’s actions.

The right-back was in Schalke’s youth system alongside Germany’s number one goalkeeper Manuel Neuer before leaving the club in 2007.

He went on to play for a variety of lower league German sides and was playing for eighth tier outfit VFB Huls when news of his death emerged in January 2016.