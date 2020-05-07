Ex-Ghana coach demands owed salary

Appiah has had two spells as Ghana boss

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has told the BBC the Ghana Football Association owe him five months' salary - but the GFA has said any payment should come from the government.

Appiah is demanding $185,000 unpaid salary arrears from the GFA - five months' salary plus a bonus for matches won - but the GFA believes the payment is not theirs to make.

Appiah was on a $35,000 monthly salary amounting to $175,000, and a $10,000 bonus for the win against Sao Tome before his contract expired in December 2019.

The 59-year-old has written to the Ghana football federation through his lawyers demanding the full payment of the debt.

"They owe me five months salary from August to December 2019,’’ Appiah told BBC Sport Africa.

‘’I gave them a three-month deadline but, up to now, I have heard nothing from them.

"My lawyers were in communication with the GFA about a month ago, reminding them of the debt they owe me and we heard nothing from them. So, we decided to send another letter on 6 May."

But the Ghana FA stated that the Ministry of Youth and Sports pay the Black Stars coaches, and not the FA.

GFA Head of Communications, Henry Twum, told BBC Sport Africa that he believed Appiah was aware of these rules.

"The GFA does not pay the coach - it’s the state that pays the coach," he said.

"The GFA is the employer of the head coach of the national team but his salary is paid by the state. He wrote to the GFA and we forwarded his letter to the ministry.

"It is the ministry that must pay him, not the GFA.

"Kwesi Appiah has been in and out of the Black Stars for so many years and he knows that it is not the FA that pays him. It’s very strange to read what is going round because it’s not the FA that pays the head coach of Black Stars, it is the Government of Ghana. That has been the constitution. The Government owes him."

But Appiah remains adamant that his contract was with the GFA and not the Government.

"I did not sign any contract with the Government or the ministries, I signed with the Football Association," he said.

"I know the Government supports the FA in payments of players’ bonuses and travel funds but I am not supposed to be chasing the Ministry of Sports because I do not have a contract with them but the FA.".

Appiah concedes he may have to take the case up with Fifa or seek legal action at the court of Arbitration for Sports should the GFA continue to ignore his appeal.

"At the moment it has not come to that. But if they don’t take notice of the second letter, then my lawyers will advise on taking it to Fifa or going to court," he explained.

The GFA recently received a $500,000 emergency fund from world football's governing body Fifa. Although Appiah is aware the funds from Fifa are for specified needs, he requires the GFA to pay up with whatever funds they have in their possession.

"Wherever the FA can get the money to pay me, let them do that," he said.

"I know they have some monies in their accounts from last year up till now. I feel the debts should be settled."

Kwesi Appiah’s second stint, which lasted two-and-half years, ended in December.